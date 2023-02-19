AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.48 EPS

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $0.48, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 62.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.76 EPS.

AN stock opened at $157.30 on Friday. AutoNation has a 52 week low of $94.92 and a 52 week high of $158.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

AN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoNation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.88.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 68,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.40, for a total value of $9,552,535.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,433,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,899,202. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 86,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.22, for a total value of $11,975,008.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,501,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,959,621.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 68,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.40, for a total transaction of $9,552,535.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,433,755 shares in the company, valued at $762,899,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 498,072 shares of company stock worth $59,506,446 in the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AN. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 101.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 9.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

