Aviva PLC Acquires 23,314 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 383,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,314 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.08% of Phillips 66 worth $30,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.5% during the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 210.6% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 218.3% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on PSX. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen upped their price target on Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.07.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

NYSE:PSX opened at $99.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $73.85 and a 12-month high of $113.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.39.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $40.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 6.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other news, Director Gregory Hayes purchased 10,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,727.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

