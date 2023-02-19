Aviva PLC Buys 60,743 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 540,847 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,743 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $34,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. SouthState Corp raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares in the company, valued at $13,331,324.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,146,055.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,875 shares in the company, valued at $8,079,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $257,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,331,324.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,153 shares of company stock worth $3,959,395 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 2.0 %

Several brokerages recently commented on AMD. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $78.50 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $125.67. The stock has a market cap of $126.57 billion, a PE ratio of 89.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.42 and a 200-day moving average of $74.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.