Aviva PLC Buys 60,743 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 540,847 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,743 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $34,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. SouthState Corp raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices
In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares in the company, valued at $13,331,324.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,146,055.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,875 shares in the company, valued at $8,079,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $257,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,331,324.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,153 shares of company stock worth $3,959,395 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $78.50 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $125.67. The stock has a market cap of $126.57 billion, a PE ratio of 89.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.42 and a 200-day moving average of $74.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
