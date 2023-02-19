Aviva PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 324,712 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,092 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $26,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMAT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,555,000 after buying an additional 54,261 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $115.44 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $142.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.01.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.78% and a net margin of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials to $105.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.68.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Recommended Stories

