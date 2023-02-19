Aviva PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 390,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 59,056 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.18% of Incyte worth $26,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INCY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 117.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,164,000 after buying an additional 4,148,559 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 11.1% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 20,067,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,524,554,000 after buying an additional 2,007,555 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 197.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,787,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,106,000 after buying an additional 1,185,627 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 8,091.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,073,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,509,000 after buying an additional 1,059,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 70.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,124,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,417,000 after buying an additional 465,185 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Incyte news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,223 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $100,481.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,348.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 28,399 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total value of $2,265,672.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,021 shares in the company, valued at $8,697,695.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,223 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $100,481.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,348.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 113,970 shares of company stock valued at $9,447,367. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Incyte Trading

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Incyte from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $79.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.12. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $65.07 and a 1 year high of $86.29. The stock has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 51.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.73.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Incyte had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $926.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

