Aviva PLC Has $28.17 Million Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 643,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,635 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.09% of Kroger worth $28,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KR. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Kroger by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Kroger by 1,377.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kroger Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $44.00 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.49.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.92 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kroger from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com lowered Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Kroger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Kroger from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.18.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $275,773.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $1,903,610.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,498.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $275,773.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at $253,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

