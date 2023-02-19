Aviva PLC Has $35.61 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Aviva PLC reduced its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 35,273 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $35,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. SVB Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.06.

Amgen Trading Up 2.7 %

Amgen stock opened at $240.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $259.06 and a 200-day moving average of $256.73. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $214.39 and a one year high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $128.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.63.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.36%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Featured Stories

