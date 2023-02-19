Aviva PLC Reduces Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Aviva PLC cut its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 54.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222,394 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Trane Technologies worth $27,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2,606.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,224 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,475,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,184,000 after purchasing an additional 792,225 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 7,757.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 765,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,866,000 after acquiring an additional 755,849 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 260.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 892,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,298,000 after acquiring an additional 645,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 33.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,421,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,539,000 after acquiring an additional 611,117 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Trane Technologies stock opened at $184.18 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $120.64 and a 12-month high of $188.23. The company has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $176.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.09.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 35.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $168.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $178.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.44.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In related news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.99, for a total transaction of $97,546.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,200,931.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.02, for a total transaction of $50,783.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,945.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.99, for a total transaction of $97,546.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,200,931.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,576 shares of company stock valued at $7,633,960. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Further Reading

