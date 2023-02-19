Aviva PLC Sells 191,531 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Aviva PLC reduced its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 191,531 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.41% of Allegion worth $32,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 20.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,807,096 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $342,469,000 after buying an additional 654,482 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 0.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,007,238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $294,409,000 after buying an additional 11,660 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP raised its position in Allegion by 9.0% during the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,692,558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $241,469,000 after purchasing an additional 223,117 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Allegion by 1.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,707,126 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $167,127,000 after purchasing an additional 23,627 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Allegion by 1.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,459,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $131,144,000 after purchasing an additional 20,935 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegion Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $118.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.11. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $87.33 and a 12-month high of $123.46.

Allegion Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALLE shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Allegion from $116.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Allegion from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Allegion from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on Allegion from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Allegion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.00.

About Allegion

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas, the Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such as locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

