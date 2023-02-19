Axa S.A. Buys 30,184 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Axa S.A. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,445,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,184 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 0.9% of Axa S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $217,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.5% during the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 77.3% during the third quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,932,000 after purchasing an additional 80,631 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,358,000. Haverford Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 984,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,778,000 after acquiring an additional 17,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 112,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,687,000 after acquiring an additional 9,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 2.8 %

In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $462,453.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,159,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,245 shares of company stock valued at $11,168,256. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $109.52 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.88 and a twelve month high of $115.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.65. The company has a market capitalization of $277.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Stories

