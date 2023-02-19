Axa S.A. Buys 4,967 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Axa S.A. raised its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 256,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $85,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 1.5% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 2.3% in the third quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 3.1% in the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Deere & Company by 1.3% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 2.6% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at $5,780,604.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total transaction of $4,830,838.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $7,669,565.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Stock Up 7.5 %

NYSE:DE opened at $433.31 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $448.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $424.37 and a 200 day moving average of $395.98. The firm has a market cap of $128.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 28.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 17.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.15.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.