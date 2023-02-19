Axa S.A. Buys 64,851 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Axa S.A. increased its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 517,209 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,851 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.24% of Autodesk worth $96,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in Autodesk by 1,100.0% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its holdings in Autodesk by 107.9% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 342.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in Autodesk by 189.2% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Autodesk from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Autodesk to $177.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Autodesk from $225.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Autodesk from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Autodesk from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.82.

Insider Activity

Autodesk Stock Down 1.0 %

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total transaction of $77,090.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,458.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total value of $59,006.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,485.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total transaction of $77,090.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,458.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $599,653. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $219.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.73, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.49. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.20 and a 1 year high of $235.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.78.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). Autodesk had a return on equity of 108.29% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.