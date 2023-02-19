Axa S.A. Has $122.91 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Axa S.A. raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 432,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 104,305 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $122,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.6% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 551,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $156,679,000 after purchasing an additional 13,872 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 649,217 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $184,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 84.9% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 20,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,915,000 after purchasing an additional 9,552 shares during the period. Incline Global Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 37.2% during the third quarter. Incline Global Management LLC now owns 67,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,174,000 after purchasing an additional 18,295 shares during the period. Finally, Two Creeks Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $37,612,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE:MA opened at $361.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $363.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.55. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $390.00. The stock has a market cap of $347.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.31%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total transaction of $95,942,356.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,598,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,661,503,111.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at $13,379,827.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 647,302 shares of company stock valued at $239,795,693. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mastercard from $437.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on Mastercard to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.41.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.