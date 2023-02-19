Axa S.A. Reduces Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Axa S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,714,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 205,904 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $75,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,978,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,511,675,000 after acquiring an additional 467,468 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 13.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after buying an additional 6,972,650 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Pfizer by 3.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,791,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,243,574,000 after buying an additional 1,336,403 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Pfizer by 2.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,242,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,804,896,000 after buying an additional 1,009,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in Pfizer by 8.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 27,789,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,429,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $43.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $242.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.57 and a 200-day moving average of $47.14. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $56.32.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on PFE. Bank of America cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

