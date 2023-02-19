Axa S.A. Sells 46,805 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Axa S.A. lowered its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 723,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,805 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned about 0.05% of PepsiCo worth $118,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 157.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.08.

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $176.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $176.47 and a 200-day moving average of $175.43. The company has a market capitalization of $242.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.37 and a 52 week high of $186.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.