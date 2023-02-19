Barclays Increases Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target to $77.00

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

ACGL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Arch Capital Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.50.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $67.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.84. Arch Capital Group has a one year low of $41.05 and a one year high of $68.28. The firm has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 15.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $1,764,306.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 756,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,702,111.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 57.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

