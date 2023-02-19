Barclays Increases Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $220.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $203.00 to $220.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WDAY. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Workday to $225.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Workday from $282.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $217.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $186.00 to $184.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $215.63.

Workday stock opened at $185.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $47.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 191.53 and a beta of 1.25. Workday has a 12-month low of $128.72 and a 12-month high of $250.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.85.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Workday will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 29th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.34, for a total value of $17,972,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 325,000 shares in the company, valued at $56,985,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.34, for a total value of $17,972,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,985,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 2,787 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $450,713.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 415,722 shares in the company, valued at $67,230,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,548 shares of company stock valued at $20,795,439 over the last three months. 21.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Workday by 2.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Workday by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the 1st quarter worth about $2,974,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Workday by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Workday by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 66.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

