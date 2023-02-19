Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Shares Purchased by Nishkama Capital LLC

Nishkama Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,096,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,776 shares during the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education accounts for 1.2% of Nishkama Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Nishkama Capital LLC owned about 2.09% of Barnes & Noble Education worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 390.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 774,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 616,984 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,538,632 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 415,106 shares during the period. Towerview LLC increased its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 1,505,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 245,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 249.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 222,300 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the 3rd quarter valued at $424,000. 43.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barnes & Noble Education alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael Huseby acquired 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.44 per share, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,002,408 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,467.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Barnes & Noble Education Stock Performance

BNED opened at $2.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $126.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.40. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $5.84.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $617.10 million during the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a negative net margin of 5.07%.

About Barnes & Noble Education

(Get Rating)

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes & Noble Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes & Noble Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.