Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) & Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Critical Comparison

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) and Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.7% of Beam Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.1% of Axcella Health shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Beam Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Axcella Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Beam Therapeutics and Axcella Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beam Therapeutics -343.05% -38.93% -21.67% Axcella Health N/A -567.25% -147.10%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beam Therapeutics $51.84 million 58.68 -$370.64 million ($4.54) -9.51 Axcella Health N/A N/A -$64.63 million ($1.66) -0.41

This table compares Beam Therapeutics and Axcella Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Axcella Health has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Beam Therapeutics. Beam Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Axcella Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Beam Therapeutics has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axcella Health has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Beam Therapeutics and Axcella Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beam Therapeutics 0 2 5 0 2.71 Axcella Health 0 2 2 0 2.50

Beam Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $72.75, indicating a potential upside of 68.52%. Axcella Health has a consensus price target of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 676.74%. Given Axcella Health’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Axcella Health is more favorable than Beam Therapeutics.

Summary

Beam Therapeutics beats Axcella Health on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia. It also develops therapies for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ocular diseases; and other liver, muscle, and central nervous system disorders. The company has an alliance with Boston Children's Hospital; a research and clinical trial collaboration agreement with Magenta Therapeutics, Inc.; license agreement with Sana Biotechnology, Inc.; and a research collaboration with the Institute of Molecular and Clinical Ophthalmology Basel. It also has a research collaboration agreement with Pfizer Inc. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and collaboration and license agreement with Verve Therapeutics, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Axcella Health

Axcella Health, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improves health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy, and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company was founded by Noubar B. Afeyan, Geoffrey von Maltzahn, and David A. Berry on August 27, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

