Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Sells 1,909 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 146,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,909 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 2.3% of Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $23,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ stock opened at $160.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $419.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.43. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.76.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 18.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 67.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.71.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total value of $12,865,986.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,927.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 76,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.78, for a total value of $13,598,447.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,354,891.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total value of $12,865,986.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,927.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,027 shares of company stock worth $29,119,102 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Get Rating

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

