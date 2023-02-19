Beldex 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.62 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. During the last week, Beldex has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0383 or 0.00000156 BTC on major exchanges. Beldex has a total market cap of $153.96 million and $2.62 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,684.84 or 0.06868904 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00079990 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00029463 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00057583 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000355 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00010427 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00030007 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

