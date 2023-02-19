Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,320,000 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the January 15th total of 9,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Bill.com Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $93.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.89 and its 200 day moving average is $125.73. Bill.com has a 1 year low of $89.87 and a 1 year high of $247.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.02 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BILL. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $200.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. BTIG Research cut shares of Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $180.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.17.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bill.com

In related news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total transaction of $43,202.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,331.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Bill.com news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total value of $43,202.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,331.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 5,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total transaction of $679,494.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,419,927.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 42,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,676,240 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Bill.com in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 60.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 178.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

