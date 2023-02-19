Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.32% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $40,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIO. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 230.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 414.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Up 6.0 %

BIO stock opened at $483.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $344.63 and a one year high of $651.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $444.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $442.16.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($0.14). Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 129.66% and a positive return on equity of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $730.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $640.00 to $680.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $661.25.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

