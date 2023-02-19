Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Position Reduced by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Biogen by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,468,356,000 after purchasing an additional 183,285 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Biogen by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,518,196,000 after buying an additional 197,400 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Biogen by 1.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,709,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $348,651,000 after buying an additional 24,050 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Biogen by 15.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,666,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $339,947,000 after buying an additional 227,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Biogen by 48.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,546,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $315,293,000 after buying an additional 501,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $218.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.54.

BIIB stock opened at $278.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.16 and a 1 year high of $311.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.75. The firm has a market cap of $40.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.22.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 20.96%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

