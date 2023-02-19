Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Biotricity’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.
Biotricity Stock Performance
BTCY opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.92. Biotricity has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.42.
Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 million. Biotricity had a negative return on equity of 6,795.29% and a negative net margin of 220.94%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Biotricity will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biotricity
About Biotricity
Biotricity, Inc is a medical technology company, which is focused on biometric data monitoring solutions. It is also involved in delivering remote monitoring solutions to the medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, with a focus on diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Biotricity (BTCY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Receive News & Ratings for Biotricity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotricity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.