Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Biotricity’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Biotricity Stock Performance

BTCY opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.92. Biotricity has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.42.

Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 million. Biotricity had a negative return on equity of 6,795.29% and a negative net margin of 220.94%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Biotricity will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biotricity

About Biotricity

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTCY. State Street Corp increased its position in Biotricity by 586.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 115,595 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Biotricity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Biotricity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Biotricity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Biotricity, Inc is a medical technology company, which is focused on biometric data monitoring solutions. It is also involved in delivering remote monitoring solutions to the medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, with a focus on diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.

