Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Price Tops $136.44 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 19th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for $136.44 or 0.00555778 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion and $233.69 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,549.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00172533 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00051684 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000816 BTC.
Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile
Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,316,200 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org.
Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Gemini.
