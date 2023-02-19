Bitcoin Private Market Cap Reaches $1.94 Million (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 28.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 19th. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $1.94 million and $159.25 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00001655 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.23 or 0.00192524 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00070778 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00053043 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001216 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 54.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

