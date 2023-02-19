Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Price Target Lowered to $66.00 at Robert W. Baird

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKBGet Rating) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Blackbaud from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

Blackbaud Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLKB opened at $58.61 on Wednesday. Blackbaud has a twelve month low of $43.54 and a twelve month high of $65.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.60, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.02.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKBGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $274.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Blackbaud will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 12,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $714,331.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,463,063.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 1,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $60,131.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,722,703.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 12,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $714,331.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,463,063.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackbaud

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Blackbaud in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Blackbaud in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Blackbaud in the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Blackbaud by 51.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Blackbaud in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

