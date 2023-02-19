Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Price Target Lowered to $66.00 at Robert W. Baird

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Blackbaud from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

Blackbaud Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLKB opened at $58.61 on Wednesday. Blackbaud has a twelve month low of $43.54 and a twelve month high of $65.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.60, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.02.

Insider Activity

Blackbaud ( NASDAQ:BLKB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $274.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Blackbaud will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 12,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $714,331.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,463,063.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 1,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $60,131.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,722,703.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 12,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $714,331.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,463,063.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackbaud

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Blackbaud in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Blackbaud in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Blackbaud in the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Blackbaud by 51.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Blackbaud in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

Featured Articles

