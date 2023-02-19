BMO Capital Markets Trims Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Target Price to C$7.50

Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CTSDF. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Converge Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Converge Technology Solutions Stock Performance

CTSDF opened at $3.67 on Wednesday. Converge Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $8.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.15.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of hybrid Information Technology solutions. It offers combination of accelerators and foundational infrastructure solutions to deliver best-of-breed solutions and services to customers. The company was founded on November 29, 2016 and is headquartered in Quebec, Canada.

