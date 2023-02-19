BMO Capital Markets Trims Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Target Price to $86.00

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

ES has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Eversource Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.73.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $80.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $70.54 and a 12-month high of $94.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.60 and a 200 day moving average of $83.18.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 63.12%.

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total transaction of $153,166.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,763 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,747.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eversource Energy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.