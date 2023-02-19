Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $25,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 11.1% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 50 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 6.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 98 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 5.3% in the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 0.6% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total value of $3,248,574.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,643,239.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,864.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total transaction of $3,248,574.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,643,239.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,120 shares of company stock worth $4,893,155 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Booking stock opened at $2,462.01 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,616.85 and a 52 week high of $2,639.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,237.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,014.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.50 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,370.00 to $2,910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,496.38.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

