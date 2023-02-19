Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Upgraded by Citigroup to Buy

Citigroup upgraded shares of Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BNTGY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brenntag currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $96.00.

Brenntag Trading Down 0.8 %

BNTGY opened at $15.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.24. Brenntag has a 1-year low of $10.37 and a 1-year high of $17.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.29.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants.

