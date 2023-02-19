Brokerages Set Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF) Target Price at $3.15

Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.15.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Aroundtown from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Aroundtown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Aroundtown from €3.10 ($3.33) to €2.90 ($3.12) in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Aroundtown from €3.60 ($3.87) to €2.00 ($2.15) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Aroundtown Stock Down 3.6 %

Aroundtown stock opened at $2.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.58. Aroundtown has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $7.17.

Aroundtown Company Profile

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

