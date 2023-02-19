Brokerages Set Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) Price Target at $19.38

Shares of Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.38.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Century Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 9th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Century Therapeutics from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Century Therapeutics from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on Century Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPSC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Century Therapeutics by 49.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 819,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,320,000 after purchasing an additional 271,760 shares during the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Century Therapeutics by 85.0% during the second quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 475,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 218,475 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Century Therapeutics by 24.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,028,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,946,000 after purchasing an additional 200,834 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Century Therapeutics by 239.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 228,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 161,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Century Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $539,000. 35.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Therapeutics Stock Up 7.2 %

Century Therapeutics Company Profile

Shares of Century Therapeutics stock opened at $4.77 on Friday. Century Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $15.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.67. The company has a market capitalization of $281.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 13.44 and a quick ratio of 13.44.

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

