Brokerages Set Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) PT at $69.60

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.60.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Encompass Health from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on Encompass Health from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on Encompass Health from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Encompass Health from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Encompass Health Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $62.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.93. Encompass Health has a 52 week low of $44.33 and a 52 week high of $74.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Insider Transactions at Encompass Health

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 17,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total transaction of $1,087,658.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,227,235.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

