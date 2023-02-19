Brokerages Set Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) PT at C$16.40

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$16.40.

MTL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. CIBC lowered their target price on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank raised Mullen Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

Mullen Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of TSE MTL opened at C$14.22 on Friday. Mullen Group has a twelve month low of C$10.83 and a twelve month high of C$15.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion and a PE ratio of 11.75.

Mullen Group Dividend Announcement

About Mullen Group

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.24%.

(Get Rating)

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.