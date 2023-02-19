Brokerages Set Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Target Price at $107.00

Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Plexus from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Plexus to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Plexus from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Plexus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $100.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Plexus has a 1-year low of $74.53 and a 1-year high of $115.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.33.

Insider Activity

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Plexus had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Plexus’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Plexus will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 1,135 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total transaction of $124,986.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,503,798.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 1,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total value of $124,986.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,798.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 2,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $266,929.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,503 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,570.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,083 shares of company stock worth $1,197,236 in the last three months. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLXS. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Plexus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Plexus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 138.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Plexus by 292.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Plexus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense market sectors.

