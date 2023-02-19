Brokerages Set Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Price Target at $25.67

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.67.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telefônica Brasil

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Telefônica Brasil in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Telefônica Brasil by 543.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,322 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Telefônica Brasil in the second quarter worth about $68,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Telefônica Brasil in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Telefônica Brasil by 191.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. 6.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telefônica Brasil Stock Performance

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

Shares of VIV opened at $7.94 on Friday. Telefônica Brasil has a 1 year low of $6.49 and a 1 year high of $11.78. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.41 and a 200-day moving average of $7.73.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

