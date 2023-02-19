Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 241,857 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,096,234 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 241,857 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $66,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,318,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2,666.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,547,659 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $155,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455,560 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 102.7% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,684,705 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $257,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,463 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 16.4% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,019,801 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $839,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth approximately $97,485,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, November 14th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Oracle Stock Down 0.5 %

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $87.28. 6,398,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,296,108. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $91.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.12. The company has a market cap of $235.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 189.46%. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 40.13%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.