Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 833,695 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,608,181 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 833,695 shares during the quarter. Rogers Communications accounts for approximately 1.4% of Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.52% of Rogers Communications worth $100,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Rogers Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. 45.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE RCI traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.09. The stock had a trading volume of 230,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.53. Rogers Communications Inc. has a one year low of $36.23 and a one year high of $64.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.17.

Rogers Communications Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.368 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.24%.

Several research firms have recently commented on RCI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded Rogers Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group upgraded Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$74.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.31.

About Rogers Communications

(Get Rating)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.