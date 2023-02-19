Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 949,513 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 18,386 shares during the period. Equifax makes up approximately 2.3% of Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.78% of Equifax worth $162,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax in the third quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax in the second quarter worth $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Equifax by 526.7% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Equifax by 2,700.0% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Equifax in the third quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on EFX. StockNews.com lowered Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Equifax from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Equifax from $195.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Equifax from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Equifax from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equifax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.67.

Equifax Stock Down 0.6 %

Equifax stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $211.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 582,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,161. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.98 and a 52-week high of $243.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.45.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. Equifax had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.61%.

About Equifax

(Get Rating)

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.