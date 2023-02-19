Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Has $28.37 Million Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,546 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.34% of MarketAxess worth $28,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 3.6% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in MarketAxess by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 4,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in MarketAxess by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 9,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MarketAxess

In related news, Director Steven L. Begleiter sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total value of $348,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,977,456.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MarketAxess Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX traded down $4.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $355.17. The company had a trading volume of 232,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,975. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.44 and a twelve month high of $390.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.41 and a beta of 0.74.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $177.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.92 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.84% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 43.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MKTX shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on MarketAxess from $238.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on MarketAxess from $265.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MarketAxess from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on MarketAxess from $297.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on MarketAxess from $313.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $321.09.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

