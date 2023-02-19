Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Has $32.87 Million Stock Position in Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,267,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,153 shares during the quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned about 7.75% of Bridge Investment Group worth $32,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Bridge Investment Group by 89.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Bridge Investment Group by 137.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Bridge Investment Group in the second quarter worth $96,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Bridge Investment Group by 769.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bridge Investment Group by 13.6% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. 59.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on BRDG. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $13.50 price target on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bridge Investment Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.30.

Bridge Investment Group Stock Performance

BRDG stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.74. The company had a trading volume of 54,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,073. The firm has a market cap of $431.15 million, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.88 and a 12 month high of $21.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.00.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $95.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.10 million. Bridge Investment Group had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 3.97%. On average, analysts forecast that Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bridge Investment Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Bridge Investment Group’s payout ratio is 117.39%.

Bridge Investment Group Company Profile

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

