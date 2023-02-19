Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Has $82.23 Million Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,210 shares during the quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.20% of AutoZone worth $82,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in AutoZone by 166.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 142.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in AutoZone during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,360.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,735.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,520.00 to $2,782.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,601.71.

AutoZone Price Performance

NYSE AZO traded up $34.27 on Friday, hitting $2,605.62. 131,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,459. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,427.83 and its 200 day moving average is $2,352.00. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,703.32 and a 52 week high of $2,610.05. The company has a market capitalization of $48.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.73.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $25.15 by $2.30. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 69.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $25.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 244 shares in the company, valued at $585,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total value of $1,097,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 570 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 244 shares in the company, valued at $585,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,786 shares of company stock worth $19,016,045 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Further Reading

