Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 305,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,619,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.53% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BFAM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,643,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,069,000 after purchasing an additional 864,487 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,293,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,528,000 after buying an additional 220,417 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 8.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,761,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,916,000 after purchasing an additional 284,947 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 22.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,796,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,375,000 after purchasing an additional 518,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 904,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,069,000 after purchasing an additional 35,889 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BFAM traded up $7.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,293,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,622. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.30 and a beta of 1.22. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.19 and a 52 week high of $140.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.30 and its 200 day moving average is $68.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

BFAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $74.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.29.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

