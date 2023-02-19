Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 769,084 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,489 shares during the quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.68% of Armstrong World Industries worth $60,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 402.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 6,835 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $547,756.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,062,790.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Armstrong World Industries news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 25,689 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $1,768,173.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,881,501.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 6,835 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $547,756.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,218 shares in the company, valued at $3,062,790.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Down 0.2 %

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

Armstrong World Industries stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.37. 333,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,031. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.85. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.86 and a fifty-two week high of $97.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.254 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AWI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $113.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Zelman & Associates lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Loop Capital lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

About Armstrong World Industries

(Get Rating)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.