Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Sells 6,470 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 245,680 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,470 shares during the quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Generac were worth $43,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Generac by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,012,595,000 after buying an additional 130,854 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Generac by 5.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,393,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $714,666,000 after purchasing an additional 185,898 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Generac by 92.8% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,692,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,345,000 after purchasing an additional 814,325 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Generac by 19.5% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,293,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,354,000 after purchasing an additional 211,470 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Generac by 3.5% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 876,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,216,000 after purchasing an additional 29,916 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GNRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $98.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Generac from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Generac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.37.

Generac Price Performance

NYSE GNRC traded down $3.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.77. 2,406,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,544,386. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.29 and a fifty-two week high of $329.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.48.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert D. Dixon acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.27 per share, with a total value of $194,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,216.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Generac Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

