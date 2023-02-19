Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Sells 71,956 Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,249,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 71,956 shares during the quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned 1.13% of Stantec worth $54,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 0.4% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,305,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,667,000 after buying an additional 9,027 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 45.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Stantec by 1.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 167,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Stantec by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,751,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,450,000 after purchasing an additional 42,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STN stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.33. 38,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,280. Stantec Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $53.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80 and a beta of 0.95.

Several research firms have weighed in on STN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$74.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.29.

Stantec, Inc is engaged in the provision of general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings, Energy & Resources, Environment Services, Infrastructure, and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

