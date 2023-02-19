CAE (NYSE:CAE) PT Raised to C$37.00 at Scotiabank

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CAE. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on CAE from C$38.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on CAE from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com cut CAE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on CAE from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded CAE from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CAE presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.25.
CAE Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE:CAE opened at $23.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.26, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.68. CAE has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $27.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
About CAE
CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.
