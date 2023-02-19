CAE (TSE:CAE) Price Target Raised to C$37.00 at TD Securities

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on CAE from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of CAE in a report on Monday, November 14th. CIBC boosted their price objective on CAE from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CAE from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on CAE from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$36.63.

Shares of TSE CAE opened at C$31.44 on Wednesday. CAE has a 12 month low of C$20.90 and a 12 month high of C$35.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.68, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$28.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$26.61.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

